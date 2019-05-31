Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 7.3

AgileBits has released 1Password 7.3 with over 150 bug fixes and improvements, including a redesigned 1Password mini that’s focused on making it easier to access your information. Powered by machine learning, 1Password analyzes Web pages when you bring up 1Password mini and shows you only the items you can fill on that page. The password manager also adds the capability to select all vaults belonging to a single account, enables you to drag-and-drop two-factor authentication codes from the item detail, allows items to be bulk restored from the trash via the contextual menu, improves performance when setting up from iCloud or Dropbox, fixes a bug that allowed passwords to be copied from the password generator without being automatically saved, improves detection of reused passwords, and resolves an issue where items could be duplicated without permission. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 50.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About 1Password 7.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum