AgileBits has released 1Password 7.3 with over 150 bug fixes and improvements, including a redesigned 1Password mini that’s focused on making it easier to access your information. Powered by machine learning, 1Password analyzes Web pages when you bring up 1Password mini and shows you only the items you can fill on that page. The password manager also adds the capability to select all vaults belonging to a single account, enables you to drag-and-drop two-factor authentication codes from the item detail, allows items to be bulk restored from the trash via the contextual menu, improves performance when setting up from iCloud or Dropbox, fixes a bug that allowed passwords to be copied from the password generator without being automatically saved, improves detection of reused passwords, and resolves an issue where items could be duplicated without permission. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 50.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)