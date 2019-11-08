Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.4, a maintenance release with a variety of improvements and a healthy dose of bug fixes. The password manager adds support for Voice Control in macOS 10.15 Catalina, snaps the 1Password mini window to the center of the screen when dragged near the center (and reattaches to the 1Password icon in the menu bar when dragged near it), remembers whether you last viewed the category list or the vault list in the sidebar on launch, alphabetizes the duplicate passwords pop-up menu, immediately updates the item list when dragging items to other vaults, resolves an issue where 1Password failed to remove cached files after deleting an item, fixes a bug that prevented the “Compromised Websites” Watchtower service from being enabled from the main window, and addresses a multitude of crashes. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 50.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)