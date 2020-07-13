Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.6 with a variety of notification improvements. The password manager’s Watchtower feature now posts notifications when sites have become compromised after you unlock 1Password, adds preferences to enable or disable notifications for vault addition and removal, one-time password copying, and sites that have been compromised.

The update also reduces the time to open the 1Password mini-window in Dark Mode, improves filling into various Web pages through the use of “a new filling brain,” resolves an issue where dragging an item over All Vaults would cancel drag, improves memory usage and performance, dismisses 1Password mini automatically when copy action happens, ensures that copying a credit card number from 1Password mini no longer includes spaces, and improves handling of malformed data when importing or syncing. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free), free update, 55 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)