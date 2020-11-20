Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.7 with design refinements for macOS 11 Big Sur (including a new icon) and Safari integration enhancements that include an inline menu that appears when filling in logins, credit cards, and forms. The password manager now enables you to unlock 1Password using an Apple Watch on Macs with a Secure Enclave, improves the Strong Password Generator in the main 1Password editor, scales down and wraps large type for extra-long passwords, resolves an issue where dragging items onto the spring-loaded vault selector would fail, fixes browser integration with Google Chrome Beta and Dev releases, and adds support for administrators to enforce MDM settings for many of the options in Security Preferences. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free), free update, 57.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)