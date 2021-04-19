Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.8.1, a maintenance release with bug fixes and improvements for the password manager. The update resolves an issue that would cause reauthentication to fail when regenerating your secret key on 1Password.com, enables you to opt your devices in to the Universal Clipboard when copying information, fixes a bug with the QuickLook plugin that broke it and Spotlight integration, fixes a bug with item linking from detached windows, ensures sync conflict data on items will no longer be autofilled, and fixes a bug that prevented the default field label for phone fields from being displayed. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free), free update, 71.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)