AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.8.2, a maintenance release with bug fixes and improvements for the password manager. The update now autofills birthdays, saves select fields in the custom field section, ensures that filling a password from an item with a one-time code field and then filling a suggested password works properly, adds support for Microsoft Edge Beta and Dev releases in the Release channel, ensures the app quits completely during Mac App Store updates, and improves browser filling processes for a host of Web sites. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free), free update, 71.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)