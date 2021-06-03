Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.8.5, restoring the capability to delete vaults on 1Password accounts and making recently deleted items accessible for 1Password accounts. The password manager resolves an issue that caused archived items to show up in the item list alongside non-archived items, fixes a bug that could cause items to be recorded as used when dragging them over the Finder, preserves item edits when archiving or deleting, improves one-time code field recognition, and improves the wording on the delete vault prompt to make it clear that the items in the archive will be deleted along with the vault. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 75.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)