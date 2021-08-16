Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.8.7, adding support for the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID on M1-based Macs. The password manager also ensures that the Quit Completely menu item is now present in the 1Password menu at all times, fixes a bug with authentication that could cause you to become disconnected, properly displays the stoplight buttons when viewing items in separate windows, resolves an issue that prevented archived items from being migrated to 1Password accounts, and ensures that logins now save and fill on the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (eftps.com). ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 75.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)