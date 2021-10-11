Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 7.8.8

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.8.8, bringing support for adding file attachments to all item types in your 1Password.com account—enabling you to add a photo of your license to your Driver License item, a picture of your vaccination card to a Medical Record item, and more. The password manager improves the Security preferences to indicate that Apple Watch unlock isn’t possible (without Secure Enclave), improves types of concealed fields in Watchtower’s Reused Passwords so it no longer includes bank pins and social security numbers, and improves the lock screen’s biometry interface refresh when waking from sleep or returning from fast user switching. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits or $35.99 from the Mac App StoreTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 78.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About 1Password 7.8.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum