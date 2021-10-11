Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.8.8, bringing support for adding file attachments to all item types in your 1Password.com account—enabling you to add a photo of your license to your Driver License item, a picture of your vaccination card to a Medical Record item, and more. The password manager improves the Security preferences to indicate that Apple Watch unlock isn’t possible (without Secure Enclave), improves types of concealed fields in Watchtower’s Reused Passwords so it no longer includes bank pins and social security numbers, and improves the lock screen’s biometry interface refresh when waking from sleep or returning from fast user switching. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits or $35.99 from the Mac App Store—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 78.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)