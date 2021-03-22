Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

1Password 7.8

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.8, which now runs natively on M1-based Macs. The password manager also adds an option to turn off autosaving of credit cards when typed in Safari, appears less frequently in email and account fields where autofill isn’t desired, displays password history in reverse chronological order, improves the reliability of syncing to 1Password.com, resolves issues with unlocking using Touch ID or an Apple Watch, ensures generated passwords that were autofilled will now save correctly, and fixes an issue that made it difficult to see if an item was favorited in macOS 11 Big Sur. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free), free update, 71.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About 1Password 7.8

