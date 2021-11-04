Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.9.1, a maintenance release following the recent update that brought a new secure password sharing feature (see “1Password 7.9 Adds Secure Password Sharing,” 19 October 2021). The password manager now supports hardware security keys as a second factor on your 1Password account when using macOS 12 Monterey, ensures the account migrator maintains attachments when moving standalone vault data over to your account, resolves an issue that prevented filling items in Safari if there was a file attached, fixes a bug that resulted in the vault list in the import window failing to refresh when vaults are added or removed, and ensures that addresses now fill properly on Shopify-based forms. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits or $35.99 from the Mac App Store—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 78.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)