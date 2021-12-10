Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.9.2, bringing a number of improvements to file attachments for 1Password accounts. The password manager improves the file attachment interface so that a newly added item shows up immediately, ensures attachments maintain a consistent order between view mode and edit mode, and now includes attachments during export. The release also improves iCloud export for one-time passwords, resolves an issue that prevented the share item sheet from being presented on detached windows, addresses a few crashes (such as when typing a search and trying to perform a keyboard shortcut), and ensures that one-time passwords fill in correctly on twitter.com. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits or $35.99 from the Mac App Store—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 78.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)