Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 7.9.3

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.9.3, enabling you to delete accounts directly in the app and adding support for exporting the Notes field when exporting in iCloud Keychain CSV format. The password manager improves credit card filling on Chinese websites, resolves an issue that caused account password validation to fail if the new password contained certain characters, addresses a problem that would cause file attachment uploads to fail, resolves crashes when saving a Smart Folder or dragging items in the item list, and improves login saving and filling on various websites. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits or $35.99 from the Mac App StoreTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 79.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About 1Password 7.9.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum