AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.9.3, enabling you to delete accounts directly in the app and adding support for exporting the Notes field when exporting in iCloud Keychain CSV format. The password manager improves credit card filling on Chinese websites, resolves an issue that caused account password validation to fail if the new password contained certain characters, addresses a problem that would cause file attachment uploads to fail, resolves crashes when saving a Smart Folder or dragging items in the item list, and improves login saving and filling on various websites. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits or $35.99 from the Mac App Store—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 79.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)