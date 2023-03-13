Share Email

AgileBits issued 1Password 8.10.1 with several under-the-hood improvements related to copying information from item fields. The password manager improves the LastPass importer to import items even if they contain data that can’t be decrypted, resolves an issue where you couldn’t enter your new Secret Key if prompted, fixes a bug that caused multiple pop-ups (instead of just the visible one) to close after pressing the Escape key, addresses visual issues related to tooltips, and resolves an issue that caused the New Vault and Collections screens to not update after unlocking another account. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)