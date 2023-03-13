Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 8.10.1

AgileBits issued 1Password 8.10.1 with several under-the-hood improvements related to copying information from item fields. The password manager improves the LastPass importer to import items even if they contain data that can’t be decrypted, resolves an issue where you couldn’t enter your new Secret Key if prompted, fixes a bug that caused multiple pop-ups (instead of just the visible one) to close after pressing the Escape key, addresses visual issues related to tooltips, and resolves an issue that caused the New Vault and Collections screens to not update after unlocking another account. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About 1Password 8.10.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum