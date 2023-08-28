Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 8.10.13

AgileBits has released 1Password 8.10.12 with a long list of improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The update adds a Labs option for exploring and testing new features, no longer shows backticks for Markdown in the item list for Secure Notes when the note begins with them, prevents your screen from sleeping when viewing any field in Large Type, ensures the password generator no longer creates some easy-to-guess 4- and 6-digit PIN codes, improves support for importing previously unknown item types from LastPass, resolves an issue with Okta SSO in the LastPass importer, uses the date format set by macOS, and fixes a bug with SSH authentication prompts that caused a memory leak. Shortly after this release, version 8.10.13 was issued to update internal libraries. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About 1Password 8.10.13

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum