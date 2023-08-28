1Password 8.10.13

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



AgileBits has released 1Password 8.10.12 with a long list of improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The update adds a Labs option for exploring and testing new features, no longer shows backticks for Markdown in the item list for Secure Notes when the note begins with them, prevents your screen from sleeping when viewing any field in Large Type, ensures the password generator no longer creates some easy-to-guess 4- and 6-digit PIN codes, improves support for importing previously unknown item types from LastPass, resolves an issue with Okta SSO in the LastPass importer, uses the date format set by macOS, and fixes a bug with SSH authentication prompts that caused a memory leak. Shortly after this release, version 8.10.13 was issued to update internal libraries. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)