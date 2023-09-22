1Password 8.10.16

Share Email



AgileBits released 1Password 8.10.15 earlier in September with a critical security update related to displaying WebP images. Version 8.10.16 was subsequently issued with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The update now checks for items that support passkeys, enables you to deauthorize trusted devices in the app, detects authenticated HTTP proxies more reliably, changes the behavior of closing the biometric or system authentication prompt so the main app window isn’t brought to the foreground, resolves an issue that showed some empty categories in the sidebar, ensures items imported from LastPass show metadata details in the notes field, and addresses a problem with unlocking with your Apple Watch in macOS 13 Ventura. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)