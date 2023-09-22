Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 8.10.16

AgileBits released 1Password 8.10.15 earlier in September with a critical security update related to displaying WebP images. Version 8.10.16 was subsequently issued with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The update now checks for items that support passkeys, enables you to deauthorize trusted devices in the app, detects authenticated HTTP proxies more reliably, changes the behavior of closing the biometric or system authentication prompt so the main app window isn’t brought to the foreground, resolves an issue that showed some empty categories in the sidebar, ensures items imported from LastPass show metadata details in the notes field, and addresses a problem with unlocking with your Apple Watch in macOS 13 Ventura. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About 1Password 8.10.16

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum