Agen Schmitz

1Password 8.10.18

AgileBits has released 1Password 8.10.18, enabling in-app control over which family members can access your vaults. The password manager adds an Items with Duplicates feature to the Watchtower dashboard to help you view and delete duplicates, adds 1-day and 1-week options to the Require Password setting, resolves an issue that prevented exporting data as a CSV file while offline, redesigns the authorization prompts for the 1Password command-line tool, rolls back some recent changes related to deduplication when importing from LastPass in a team or business account, updates the information shown when you edit an item’s autofill behavior, and fixes a bug that caused dates to be improperly formatted in some regions when US English was selected as the language. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

