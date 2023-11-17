Share Email



AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.20 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. For LastPass switchers, the update now displays a red Watchtower banner to remind you to update passwords imported from LastPass, enables you to map LastPass user email addresses to 1Password users when importing your data, and resolves an issue that occurred when signing in to the LastPass importer with SSO. 1Password also now unlocks faster when you’re signed in to accounts with many vaults, enables you to select and copy item titles when viewing an item, fixes a bug that prevented items from being selected again after they were deselected, addresses an error that appeared when you try to sign in to an account without being connected to the Internet, ensures the macOS clipboard is cleared after you drag and drop a field, and resolves an issue where certain items with empty fields wouldn’t show up as duplicates in Watchtower. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)