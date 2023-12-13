Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 8.10.22

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.22, ensuring the 1Password browser extension in Chrome maintains a connection with the 1Password app even when a Chrome update is pending. The password manager makes more updates for LastPass data transfers, including allowing you to sign in to your LastPass account using Google Workspace SSO, addressing an inaccurate message related to permissions during a LastPass import, and fixing a bug that could prevent importing if your Okta and LastPass email addresses didn’t match. The release also updates the description of CSVs when exporting your data, improves the design of the prompts when you use Universal Autofill, and enables you to use Universal Autofill to fill in Safari Web apps. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About 1Password 8.10.22

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum