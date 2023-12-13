Share Email



AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.22, ensuring the 1Password browser extension in Chrome maintains a connection with the 1Password app even when a Chrome update is pending. The password manager makes more updates for LastPass data transfers, including allowing you to sign in to your LastPass account using Google Workspace SSO, addressing an inaccurate message related to permissions during a LastPass import, and fixing a bug that could prevent importing if your Okta and LastPass email addresses didn’t match. The release also updates the description of CSVs when exporting your data, improves the design of the prompts when you use Universal Autofill, and enables you to use Universal Autofill to fill in Safari Web apps. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)