Agen Schmitz 1 comment

1Password 8.10.24

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.24, ensuring the app launches properly when unlocking from the browser extension with the menu bar setting disabled. The password manager can now use text in Secure Notes to display search matches in the dropdown results, locks the app when you ignore the prompt to sign in with single sign-on (SSO) after your session has expired, fixes a bug that prevented signing in with SSO after your 1Password account’s sign-in address was changed, resolves some issues that prevented signing in to LastPass with Azure SSO during import, addresses how dates are handled when importing items from LastPass, and fixes a couple of issues with app and website icon display. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About 1Password 8.10.24

