AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.26, a maintenance release for the password manager with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes. The update now highlights the content from note items or fields beside item titles when searching, adds support for more types of items when importing data from LastPass, improves the descriptions and suggestions shown for items in the Watchtower feature’s Items in Another Account category, properly refers to “one-time passwords” throughout the app (instead of “authentication codes”), unlocks faster if you’re signed in to multiple accounts in the app, fixes a bug that could cause you to be asked for a verification code after reauthorizing a trusted device with your identity provider, and resolves an issue that prevented the 1Password.com, Emergency Kit, and Setup Code sign-in methods from working correctly. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)