AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.30 with a grab-bag of improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The release adds an option to either copy an item link or share it when using the Share sheet, introduces a banner on deleted items with an option to restore or permanently delete the item, enables you to unlock the 1Password browser extension and Quick Access from a new pop-up (avoiding the need to navigate to the 1Password app), resolves an issue where you may have been unable to manage your accounts if one was offline, ensures the list of users shown when you share a vault doesn’t flicker, fixes a visual issue where the messaging on an empty item list was displaying incorrectly as a banner, and improves localizations for some supported languages. ($35.88 annual subscription from 1Password—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)