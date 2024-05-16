Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

1Password 8.10.32

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.32 with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The release adds recovery codes for Individual accounts (create them in Manage Account > Sign-In & Recovery), lets you edit recipient email addresses when sharing an item, resolves an issue where you couldn’t open an item in a new window, removes an unnecessary scrollbar when you unlock 1Password, fixes a bug where the wrong Shared vault icon was shown on a person’s details view in the app, enables you to sign in to 1Password with SSO when you’re using a proxy, adds a search field and a default import option to the import options screen, and fixes a bug where the verification screen would not dismiss after entering your verification code when signing in with SSO. ($35.88 annual subscription from 1PasswordTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About 1Password 8.10.32

