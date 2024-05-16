Share Email



AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.32 with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The release adds recovery codes for Individual accounts (create them in Manage Account > Sign-In & Recovery), lets you edit recipient email addresses when sharing an item, resolves an issue where you couldn’t open an item in a new window, removes an unnecessary scrollbar when you unlock 1Password, fixes a bug where the wrong Shared vault icon was shown on a person’s details view in the app, enables you to sign in to 1Password with SSO when you’re using a proxy, adds a search field and a default import option to the import options screen, and fixes a bug where the verification screen would not dismiss after entering your verification code when signing in with SSO. ($35.88 annual subscription from 1Password—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)