Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.4 with several improvements for importing passwords from LastPass, plus various bug fixes. The release imports personal items from your LastPass data into your 1Password Personal or Private vault with tags that align with your LastPass folders, improves how fields in LastPass items are mapped to their corresponding fields in 1Password items, reduces the amount of unknown LastPass account metadata that’s imported, and resolves an issue where empty LastPass folders would be imported as Login items with https://group in the Web site field. The update also now displays the button to reveal a Secret Key or password field when the field is in focus, improves the experience with VoiceOver cursor tracking when viewing a list of items, and makes some security improvements to the 1Password for Mac app updater. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)