Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 8.10.7

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.7 with more improvements for importing passwords from LastPass and several bug fixes. The LastPass importer now imports permissions from shared folders in LastPass business accounts, prevents duplicate items and attachments when importing shared folders, and imports application items as Login items. 1Password improves localizations for some supported languages using new translations from Crowdin, resolves an issue that caused the welcome screen to stop working after you signed out of all your accounts, ensures the main app window retains its size and position after a restart, fixes a bug that caused unlock with Touch ID to be unavailable, and improves the import feature to prevent it from timing out while syncing your information. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

