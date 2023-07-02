Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



AgileBits has released 1Password 8.10.8 with a grab bag of improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The update enhances the LastPass importer with support for YubiKey two-factor authentication, displays progress when you import your LastPass data, improves the import feature to prevent it from timing out while syncing your information, displays the Offline Items list in the sidebar if you’ve made changes that aren’t yet saved in your 1Password account, enables you to choose custom icons for your vaults directly in the app, resolves an issue with multi-factor authentication in the LastPass importer, and fixes a bug that prevented 1Password from opening correctly in macOS 10.15 Catalina, macOS 11 Big Sur, and macOS 12 Monterey. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)