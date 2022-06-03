1Password 8.7.1

Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued a maintenance release for its recently upgraded 1Password password manager, now officially at version 8.7.1 following its recent jump from version 7. The release now dynamically adjusts menu bar items, context menu options, and keyboard shortcuts based on the currently selected item, allows use of the Universal Autofill feature to fill information in the DuckDuckGo browser, includes information in diagnostic reports about how frequently the SSH agent prompts you to authenticate, speeds up the process of importing 1Password account credentials from iCloud Keychain, resolves an issue where the password history button wouldn’t work when viewing an item in a new window, corrects an issue that could cause high CPU usage when your Mac wasn’t connected to the internet, and removes a potentially offensive word from the password generator word list. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)