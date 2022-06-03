Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

1Password 8.7.1

AgileBits has issued a maintenance release for its recently upgraded 1Password password manager, now officially at version 8.7.1 following its recent jump from version 7. The release now dynamically adjusts menu bar items, context menu options, and keyboard shortcuts based on the currently selected item, allows use of the Universal Autofill feature to fill information in the DuckDuckGo browser, includes information in diagnostic reports about how frequently the SSH agent prompts you to authenticate, speeds up the process of importing 1Password account credentials from iCloud Keychain, resolves an issue where the password history button wouldn’t work when viewing an item in a new window, corrects an issue that could cause high CPU usage when your Mac wasn’t connected to the internet, and removes a potentially offensive word from the password generator word list. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.