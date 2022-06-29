Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

1Password 8.7.3

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.7.3, a maintenance release that enables you to now sort items by frequently and recently used. The updated password manager also allows you to change how long your session remains active when using the 1Password SSH Agent, makes several user interface updates that occur after changing the language, adds Universal Autofill for the Mighty browser, redesigns the Watchtower loading screen and security score, resolves an issue where the names of vaults and items wouldn’t truncate properly in the sidebar, fixes a bug that prevented window managers from working properly after Universal Autofill was used, and ensures that non-numeric characters are no longer excluded from the credit card number field. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

