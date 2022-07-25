Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.8 with improved importing of passwords from CSV and 1Password Unencrypted Export (1PUX) files. The password manager also adds connectivity with the Arc Web browser, makes selecting a vault more accessible via the keyboard, increases the font size for one-time passwords to match the size of other text fields, resolves an issue that could cause the app to crash when trying to sync after changing your account password, and fixes a bug that caused the keyboard shortcuts to copy item fields to your clipboard would copy the field values from the previously viewed item. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)