Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

1Password 8.9.10

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.9.10 with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The release enables you to choose a default vault for new items, lets you encrypt your SSH keys when exporting them, adds Okta to the list of “Sign in with” providers, enables you to use Universal Autofill to fill in Mac Catalyst apps downloaded from the App Store, adds support for Continuity and Handoff of items between Apple devices, resolves an issue that wouldn’t allow the date picker’s calendar to be used with a keyboard, and fixes a bug where the Settings screen wouldn’t refresh after settings were changed. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.