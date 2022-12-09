Share Email

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.9.10 with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The release enables you to choose a default vault for new items, lets you encrypt your SSH keys when exporting them, adds Okta to the list of “Sign in with” providers, enables you to use Universal Autofill to fill in Mac Catalyst apps downloaded from the App Store, adds support for Continuity and Handoff of items between Apple devices, resolves an issue that wouldn’t allow the date picker’s calendar to be used with a keyboard, and fixes a bug where the Settings screen wouldn’t refresh after settings were changed. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)