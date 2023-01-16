Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

1Password 8.9.13

AgileBits issued 1Password 8.9.12 with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The release now asks for your new Secret Key and password if your account has been recovered, adds an offline indicator to let you know if 1Password is unable to connect to 1Password.com due to network issues, adds proper localization support for dates and times, resolves an issue where in-app notifications were dismissed too quickly, and fixes a bug that would sometimes cause the main app window to not respond to any inputs. Shortly after this release, version 8.9.13 was issued to address an issue that prevented creating any type of item in a business account when file storage was turned off. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About 1Password 8.9.13

