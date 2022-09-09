Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

1Password 8.9.4

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.9.4, enabling you to choose how often your account password is required when you unlock with Touch ID. The password manager also allows you to rename tags by Control-clicking them in the sidebar, enables you to turn off two-factor authentication for your 1Password account from the 1Password app, increases the file upload timeout so you can upload larger files, resolves a bug that prevented holding down the up or down arrow keys from scrolling an item list, and resolves several crashes. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBitsTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

