AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.9.8, a maintenance update with improvements and bug fixes for the password manager. The release speeds up the unlock animation, improves screen reader support for the pop-up you see when moving items to a different vault, resolves an issue where the password field on the lock screen wouldn’t always be in focus automatically, improves the way that the app scans QR codes when setting up a one-time password field, adjusts the size of items shown in dropdown menus, addresses some issues related to the alphabetical sorting of items when symbols are included at the beginning of the title, and fixes a bug that caused the Manage Accounts window to be slow. ($35.88 annual subscription from AgileBits—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 2.9 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)