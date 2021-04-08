Share Facebook

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.0.2, a maintenance update for the recently upgraded image editing app (see “Acorn 7.0,” 22 March 2021). The release ensures that pinch to zoom now works in Export, RAW Import, and New View windows; enables you to press the Esc key (with the mouse pressed down) to cancel the creation of a new shape; improves importing SVG files created from Apple’s SF Symbols app; ensures that exported animated GIFs will loop forever; addresses a problem where changes in the color picker for the value field wasn’t updating the color; fixes a bug that caused the y value of a drop shadow to display incorrectly; and resolves an issue where exporting as WebP wouldn’t keep the alpha channel. Normally priced at $39.99, Flying Meat is celebrating the release of Acorn 7 with a 50% discount ($19.99) for a limited time. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)