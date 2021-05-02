Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Acorn 7.0.3

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.0.3, adding a new option for exporting PNG files that enables you to turn off the advanced compression routines. The image editing app also updates shape handle cursors for @2x displays, adds a new hidden preference for controlling the resolution of PDF data on the clipboard, fixes a lockup related to dropping an Illustrator .ai file onto Acorn’s canvas, resolves an issue where duplicating a text shape by Option-dragging wouldn’t copy stroke settings, and eliminates a crash when using the Smudge tool on M1-based Macs. Flying Meat is celebrating the release of Acorn 7 with a 50% discount ($19.99) for a limited time. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Acorn 7.0.3

