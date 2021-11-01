Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.1.1, adding support for macOS 12 Monterey and the ProMotion displays on the new M1-based MacBook Pro models. The release also adds the RGBA Multiplier for multiplying the various components of a pixel by a specified amount, adds an option to the export window for a layered TIFF file, improves support for navigating the filter popup when using the keyboard, enables you to use AppleScript to make a magic wand selection, addresses a problem that prevented color profile information from being included in WebP exports, and fixes a bug that caused images to open scaled to 50% when on a 1x display if a second 2x display is also attached. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)