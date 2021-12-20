Share Facebook

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.1.2, ensuring the image editor remembers the last location you saved your image to for subsequent exports. The release addresses a crash that could occur when Exporting images with CMYK profiles in macOS 11.6.2 Big Sur, fixes a bug that prevented use of the Export to Folder Automator action in Monterey, resolves an issue where exporting as WebP wouldn’t work correctly on M1-based Macs, fixes a bug related to changing the fill or stroke for text boxes when using the system color picker, and resolves an issue where the line height and kerning of a text box could be reset when editing it. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)