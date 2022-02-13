Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.1.3, adding a Flatten Shape Processors menu item that’s enabled when you have a shape layer active with shape processors on it. The image editor now remembers the canvas backdrop color and uses it on all open images, adds an option to name a layer “@compositetop” when exporting an image as an animated GIF (good for adding text to frames of an existing animated GIF), addresses a problem where Acorn could fail to open certain images with a gray color profile, fixes a bug that prevented a bézier path from drawing the first anchor if a path had multiple segments, resolves a crash on macOS 12.1 Monterey, and reworks the Edit in Acorn Photos extension so that it works more nicely with the Mac App Store version of Acorn and better imports RAW photos. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)