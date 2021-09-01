Share Facebook

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.1, making tweaks to how the image editing app’s color sampler works when picking images out from the screen. The release adds a Share toolbar item to the Export window for sending images directly to Mail or other apps (requires macOS 10.15 Catalina or later), improves the speed of opening animated GIF and PNG files with lots of frames, moves the sheet for adding filters to a popover (preventing the dimming of images on Big Sur and later), fixes a bug where the Export option for a background matte wouldn’t work for Animated GIFs, resolves an issue that removed the alpha channel from your image after selecting a gray color profile on export, fixes some problems where the Touch Bar wouldn’t show the right controls for the Pencil tool, and improves the zoom-to-fit shortcut’s accuracy by 8%. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)