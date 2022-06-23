Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.2, adding support for Shortcuts to apply filters and filter presets, crop, flip, resize, rotate, auto-enhance, and more. The image editor adds text box vertical alignment options, introduces a new Auto Enhance item under the Layer menu for bitmap layers, adds a High Fidelity checkbox to the Histogram filter, re-enables auto-scroll when moving bitmap layers around on the canvas, adds a “make new document from Clipboard” AppleScript command, makes a variety of tweaks to Automator actions so they work better with macOS 12 Monterey, resolves an issue that prevented dragging a layer to the Trash in the Dock to delete it, and fixes a bug where certain felt and watercolor brushes couldn’t be used as an eraser. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)