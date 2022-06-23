Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Agen Schmitz

Acorn 7.2

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.2, adding support for Shortcuts to apply filters and filter presets, crop, flip, resize, rotate, auto-enhance, and more. The image editor adds text box vertical alignment options, introduces a new Auto Enhance item under the Layer menu for bitmap layers, adds a High Fidelity checkbox to the Histogram filter, re-enables auto-scroll when moving bitmap layers around on the canvas, adds a “make new document from Clipboard” AppleScript command, makes a variety of tweaks to Automator actions so they work better with macOS 12 Monterey, resolves an issue that prevented dragging a layer to the Trash in the Dock to delete it, and fixes a bug where certain felt and watercolor brushes couldn’t be used as an eraser. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

