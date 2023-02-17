Skip to content
Acorn 7.3.3

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.3.3, addressing a problem with the Save As sheet not showing all available options in macOS 13 Ventura. The image editor also now strips the extension for WebP files from the filename upon opening (to avoid saving a subsequent filename such as “image.webp.jpeg”), fixes a crash that occurred when using a third-party iPad mirroring app and the color palette, and adds TGA as a savable file format via AppleScript. Regularly priced at $39.99, Acorn is discounted by 25% to $29.99 for a limited time. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 18.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Acorn 7.3.3

