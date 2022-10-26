Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.3, adding a few new filters and blend modes to the image editor. The Snapshot and Snapshot Reblend filters take a copy of your image and then re-blend it back in your filter chain (such as for custom shadows), and the new Custom filter provides a 5-by-5 matrix from which you can apply custom blurs, sharpens, embosses, and more. The release adds more blend modes to the generator filters, updates the Spotlight layer filter, includes a new Select All Layers Command Bar action, ensures the SVG importer correctly handles line elements, fixes a bug that made it difficult to get rid of a gradient on a text box, addresses a problem where masks weren’t applied correctly when exporting as PDF, and makes a variety of unspecified improvements for macOS 13 Ventura. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 18.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)