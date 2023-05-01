Acorn 7.4.1

Share Email

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.4, improving the Clone tool to preview what your brush stroke will look like before drawing. The Clone tool also gains a new on-canvas widget that lets you know exactly where the source comes from and can be moved around to pick a new clone source. The image editor also adds corner radius capability for rounding out bézier curves and stars, adds new Hide All Layers and Show All Layers command bar actions, improves its custom color picker to help you choose more accurate colors, fixes an SVG import problem where shapes enclosed in a “defs” group were rendered incorrectly, resolves an issue where the default selected tool might not be highlighted correctly when opening a new window, updates the WebP libraries so they work better on M-series Macs, and opens EPS files like PDF files so you can set the background color, DPI, and pixel dimensions of the image before rasterizing it. Version 7.4.1 fixes a problem where the Clone tool could hang on certain Macs. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 21 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)