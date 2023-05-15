Share Email

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.4.2 with new screenshot capabilities and bug fixes for the image editor. The release adds a 10-second delay option for screenshots (accessed by holding down the Option key when choosing Image > New Image from Layered Screenshot), adds a new Shortcuts action for taking screenshots (requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later), and introduces an AppleScript command that can be used to take a layered screenshot. The update also adds a “Hide clone source widget” option in the palette, ensures the correct stamp preview is displayed after pressing the Shift key, resolves an issue with the quick mask tool not working correctly on M-series Macs, and fixes a bug where the perspective transform tool wouldn’t give a correct preview. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 21 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)