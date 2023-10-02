Share Email



Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.4.3, updating the image editor with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Acorn now lists the number of pixels you have selected in the selection palette, adds an Auto Level/Straighten action to the command bar, ensures polygon tags are read into bezier shapes when importing SVG files, includes the cursor in layered screenshots, fixes drawing issues that appeared in macOS 14 Sonoma, resolves an issue where the system color picker would try to match color profiles between two different images that didn’t match, and fixes a bug that displayed a warning when trying to save a file in .acorn format that was previously in .webp. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 21.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)