Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Acorn 7.4.3

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.4.3, updating the image editor with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Acorn now lists the number of pixels you have selected in the selection palette, adds an Auto Level/Straighten action to the command bar, ensures polygon tags are read into bezier shapes when importing SVG files, includes the cursor in layered screenshots, fixes drawing issues that appeared in macOS 14 Sonoma, resolves an issue where the system color picker would try to match color profiles between two different images that didn’t match, and fixes a bug that displayed a warning when trying to save a file in .acorn format that was previously in .webp. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 21.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Acorn 7.4.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum