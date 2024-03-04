Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Acorn 7.4.4

Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.4.4 with the new Super Resolution ML resizing feature, enabling you to increase the size of an image up to 4x using machine learning. The image editor also adds a long-requested stroke selection feature, enables you to convert Magic Wand selections to shape layers, adds a Simple Film Grain filter, displays a preview of fonts in the Text palette, introduces a new Shortcuts action to open images, makes improvements to the SVG importer, no longer declares Acorn as the default editor for several file types (including HEIC), fixes a bug where blendable layer filters wouldn’t always blend correctly, and resolves a drawing issue where the canvas was at “wackadoodle zoomed out” sizes. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 36.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Acorn 7.4.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum