Flying Meat has issued Acorn 7.4.4 with the new Super Resolution ML resizing feature, enabling you to increase the size of an image up to 4x using machine learning. The image editor also adds a long-requested stroke selection feature, enables you to convert Magic Wand selections to shape layers, adds a Simple Film Grain filter, displays a preview of fonts in the Text palette, introduces a new Shortcuts action to open images, makes improvements to the SVG importer, no longer declares Acorn as the default editor for several file types (including HEIC), fixes a bug where blendable layer filters wouldn’t always blend correctly, and resolves a drawing issue where the canvas was at “wackadoodle zoomed out” sizes. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat and the Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 36.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)