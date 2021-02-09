Adobe Acrobat DC and Reader DC 21.001.20135

Share Facebook

Adobe has updated Adobe Acrobat DC and Adobe Acrobat Reader DC to address numerous security vulnerabilities in the PDF manipulation and reading apps. Adobe’s Security Bulletin gives this update the most serious rating, reporting that one vulnerability has been exploited in the wild against Acrobat Reader DC for Windows. If you haven’t updated Acrobat Reader DC for a while, now would be a good time to do so. You can update from within the app or download a free copy from the Acrobat Reader DC download page. The full Adobe Acrobat DC package comes in two editions: Standard ($12.99 monthly subscription) and Pro ($14.99 monthly subscription), and is also included in the full Adobe Creative Cloud bundle. (Free updates, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.13+)