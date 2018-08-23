Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Aeon Timeline 2.3.10

Aeon Timeline has released version 2.3.10 of its eponymous visual timeline app with a few fixes for syncing with the Scrivener writing app. The update resolves a stability issue when closing a Scrivener project, fixes a bug with syncing midnight dates in Scrivener, and makes way for Scrivener 3’s dynamic title feature by no longer setting documents to “Untitled” if they are blank.

Aeon Timeline 2.3.10 also deals with bugs related to cutting and pasting between timelines with different templates, adds an option to choose an internal delimiter for CSV import fields with more than one value, adds validation to prevent creating a calendar with 0 hours in a day, resolves an issue with dragging multiple events on the timeline, and makes small additions to the available color palette. ($50 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 53.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)

Comments About Aeon Timeline 2.3.10

