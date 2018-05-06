Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Aeon Timeline 2.3.7

Aeon Timeline has released version 2.3.7 of its eponymous visual timeline app, introducing a new file format (.aeonzip) that improves portability of images and attachments, storing such files as part of the timeline file and thus making them available on all devices. The new version also incorporates file changes required to support sharing timelines with iOS devices via iCloud or Dropbox, updates the Notifications and Reminders window so you can add your own To Do list and reminders, and improves performance for very large timeline files. ($50 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 52.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)

Comments About Aeon Timeline 2.3.7

