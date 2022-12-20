Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.0.3

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Serif has published extensive bug fix updates to Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher (see “Consider Switching from Creative Cloud to Affinity V2,” 5 December 2022). Version 2.0.3 of all three apps now retains the Custom Document Preset order between sessions, properly saves to external drives in macOS 13 Ventura, updates the HEIF importer, and remembers user preferences for CMYK documents in the Colour Panel. In the graphic design app Affinity Designer, the Shape Builder tool gains an option to delete open curves inside a newly created area, and Warp Group editing now supports the Shift key to lock node edits to an 8-axis grid. The photo editing app Affinity Photo improves the Lens Correction in Develop Persona to work on non-Raw files when a Lens Profile is applied. The desktop publishing app Affinity Publisher includes numerous fixes for bugs in its new book features, including when previewing exported PDFs, opening a bunch of chapters simultaneously, and placing document files. Serif has extended its 40% discount through 25 January 2023, dropping the price of any one app to $40.99 or the bundle of all three on all platforms to $99.99. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new, 811 MB, release notes; Affinity Photo, $69.99, 905 MB, release notes; Affinity Publisher, $69.99, 807 MB, release notes; all three are available together for $169.99, are free updates, and require macOS 10.15+)